Under new rules, anyone will be able to enter Germany as long as they observe quarantine rules as well as the standard COVID-prevention protocol which remains in place in Germany.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Germany on Tuesday eased the travel ban on Indian flyers by removing India from the red zone list of countries with a high caseload of Delta variant of coronavirus. Countries such as India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK, which were listed as “virus variant countries”, will be instead classified as “high-incidence areas".

On Monday, Germany’s health agency had said it would lift a ban on most travellers from India and four other countries hit by the Delta variant of Covid-19, following which the ease in travel for Indian flyers amongst other variant hit nations was announced.

Under new rules, anyone will be able to enter Germany as long as they observe quarantine rules as well as the standard COVID-prevention protocol which remains in place in Germany. Travellers from high-incidence areas are also exempt from quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated, news agency AFP reported.

Other countries with International travel eased:

Canada has also eased entry restrictions for international passengers since Monday. Following which, the Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have valid work permit are allowed to travel in the country.

Turkey has also allowed Indian flyers to travel in the country but with a negative RT-PCR test and a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

South Korea too has allowed Indian travellers to enter the country. The travellers are further exempted from quarantine if they have received both the doses of Covishield vaccine.

Countries like Russia, Egypt and Switzerland have also allowed Indian flyers to travel in these countries. The travellers, if vaccinated will be exempt from quarantine. In case they are found COVID-19 positive upon arrival, they will be either sent back from the point of arrival or put in a 14-day quarantine.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma