'Gaslighting' Is Merriam Webster's Word Of The Year

GASLIGHTING has been named the word of the year 2022, by the American Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.

"It's a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us," said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of Monday's unveiling.

"It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year," he said.

According to Merriam-Webster, there was 1740 per cent increase in the search for the word 'gaslighting' on the website, merriam-webster.com.

Merriam-Webster's top definition for gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that "causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, the uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator."

"Its origins are colorful: the term comes from the title of a 1938 play and the movie based on that play, the plot of which involves a man attempting to make his wife believe that she is going insane. His mysterious activities in the attic cause the house’s gas lights to dim, but he insists to his wife that the lights are not dimming and that she can’t trust her own perceptions," said the American dictionary publisher in a statement.

The word was first used in the mid 20th century it referred to a kind of deception like that in the movie, according to the Merriam -Webster.

According to Sokolowski, 'gaslighting' spent all of 2022 in the top 50 words looked up on merriam-webster.com to earn top dog word of the year status.

Other words that are included in the top 10 lists are 'oligarch', 'Omicron', 'codify', 'Queen consort', 'raid', 'sentient', 'cancel culture', 'LGBTQIA', 'Loamy'.

(With inputs from the agency)