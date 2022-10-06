Gambia Collects Cough Syrups From Households Amid Child Deaths, India Probes Samples

The WHO has advised regulators to stop the sale of the four cough syrups.

GAMBIA has launched a door-to-door campaign to collect cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 60 children from kidney injury in the tiny west African country. The deaths have shaken the West African nation, which is already dealing with many health emergencies including measles and malaria.

WHO issued a medical product alert on 4 cough & cold syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals, potentially linking it to acute kidney injuries & 66 deaths among children in Gambia, conducting further investigation with the company ®ulatory authorities: Reuters quoting WHO — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Following a statement by the World Health Organization that its products were responsible for the deaths of numerous children in the Gambia, a government official earlier in the day announced that India was analysing samples of the cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The death of 66 children in the Gambia is a big blow to India's image as a country that supplies medicine to all continents, especially Africa.

The World Health Organisation said that the syrup was made by Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

"Samples have been sent to a central pharmaceutical laboratory for testing," Anil Vij, the health minister of Haryana state, where Maiden has its factories, told reporters. "Strict action will be taken if anything is found wrong."

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India"-@DrTedros https://t.co/PceTWc836t — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022

Two officials stated that the Union Health Ministry would take all "necessary steps" in the case and that the government was expecting a report from the WHO establishing "causal relation between death and the in question medicinal supplies."

Director Naresh Kumar Goyal of Maiden informed the news agency Reuters that they were still trying to learn more about the deaths after learning about them only on Thursday morning.

He said over the phone, "We are trying to figure out the matter because it just came up today. With the buyer and everything else, we're attempting to determine just what happened. In India, we have nothing to sell. "

The ministry has not issued a statement yet.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be harmful and result in severe kidney impairment, were found in "unacceptable" concentrations in Maiden cough syrup, according to a laboratory investigation, according to the World Health Organisation.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufactures medicines in India, which it then sells domestically, as well as exporting it to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, according to its website.