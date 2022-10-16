Galwan Valley Clash Clip Screened At China's Key Meet Opened By Xi Jinping On Sunday

Indian Army officer Capt Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley (ANI)

The Chinese military commander wounded in the Galwan Valley battle with Indian troops in June 2020 was present at the Communist Party of China's (CPC) 20th National Congress' opening ceremony on Sunday in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

A total of 304 delegates from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police attended the ceremony.

President Xi Jinping who read out a lenghthy report, addressing to nearly 2,300 delegates and invitess inaugurated the Congress.

A brief footage was shown which was part of a longer video showcasing the CPC's achievements in various fields.

The particular clip, which appeared to have come from the PLA before the fight, was extensively circulated on social media soon after the Galwan Valley event.

On Sunday, it was shown once more on giant screens at the Great Auditorium, where important CPC gatherings like the Congress are held, as the delegates entered and as Xi was about to speak.

President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese military headed by him will intensify troop training and combat preparedness to “fight and win” besides creating a strong system of "strategic deterrence."

“We will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board to see that our people's armed forces can fight and win," he said.

In the 63-page report, Xi, who also heads the Central Military Commission (CMC) - the overall high command of the two million-strong People's Liberation Army (PLA) - devoted a special section to the military titled “Achieving the Central Goal of the PLA and Further Modernising National Defence and Military”.

In his report, Xi stated that attaining the objectives for the PLA's centennial in 2027 and quickly raising the Chinese People's armed forces to international standards are key tasks for creating an all-around modern socialist nation.

“We will establish a strong system of strategic deterrence, increase the proportion of new domain forces with new combat capabilities, speed up the development of unmanned, intelligent combat capabilities and promote coordinated development and application of the network information system," he said.

“We will improve the command system for joint operations and enhance our system and capacity for reconnaissance and early warning, joint strikes, battlefield support and integrated logistics support," he said.

According to Xi, the PLA will focus on joint force-on-force training and high-tech training as it ramps up military training under battle conditions.

The significance of Xi's comments is especially highlighted by China's expanding military manoeuvres in the abundantly resource-rich Indo-Pacific area.

Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam all have territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea, but China claims almost all of it.

(With Agency Inputs)