G7 Nations Demand For 'Significant' UN Response On North Korea After Missile Tests

IN RESPONSE to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations said that the United Nations Security Council needs to take "significant measures” on this, Reuters reported.

Following the latest in a series of missile test launches this year, the Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday.

North Korea tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that had the capacity to reach the US mainland. The G7 said the act was "reckless" and it violated another violation of UN resolutions.

"(North Korea's) actions demand a united and robust response by the international community," the ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy said, Reuters reported.

North Korea is believed to have launched 30 short-, medium-, and long-range missiles so far this month, including on Friday that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone to the west of Hokkaido. According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, the missile that was shot on Friday, was a Hwasong-17, the most recent version and "the strongest strategic weapon in the world."

In October, there were several test launches, one of which involved what appeared to be an ICBM and flew over and beyond Japan, setting off alarm sirens in northern Japan, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Compared to previous years, North Korea launched more missiles in 2022. Since 2006, the UN Security Council has adopted about a dozen resolutions that impose sanctions on North Korea because of its nuclear and missile development. Between 2006 and 2017, North Korea conducted six nuclear bomb tests, promising to never abandon its nuclear programme.

"The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by (North Korea) in 2022 ... pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security," the G7 statement, cited by Reuters said, adding that the country "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state".