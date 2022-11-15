Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday during the G20 Summit in Bali. The annual G20 summit opened in Bali, Indonesia with world leaders to discuss the challenges triggered by COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent Russia’s war in Ukraine.

As the summit started on Tuesday, PM Modi shared warm hug with US President Joe Biden. Both leaders will participate in the G2O working session on Food and Energy security. PM Modi also met and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EXKz8lqSUJ — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

PM Modi arrived in Bali on Sunday night where he received a warm traditional welcome. Earlier today, he was also greeted by Indonesian President Joko Vidodo.

Prime Minister also tweeted, “Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali.”

While addressing the G20 summit in Bali, PM Modi said, “India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy.We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy&stability in energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy&environment.