'Function As A Country': IMF Tells Pakistan Amid Major Economic Crisis In Country

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan and fears of a default, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Pakistan must take steps to ensure that its high earners pay taxes and only the poor get subsidies if it wants to function as a country.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle that Pakistan must take strong action to avoid falling into a dangerous situation in which its debt must be restructured.

"It shouldn't be that the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor [who] benefit from them," she said.

"What we are asking for are steps Pakistan needs to be able to function as a country and not to get into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured," she said.

Kristalina also said that the country was devastated by last year's flash floods, which affected one-third of its population.

"I want to stress that we are emphasising two things. Number one: Tax revenues. Those who can, those that are making good money [in the] public or private sector need to contribute to the economy.

"Secondly, to have a fairer distribution of the pressures by moving subsidies only towards the people who really need it. It shouldn't be that the wealthy benefit from subsidies," she said.

The Cash-Strapped Pakistan has received financial assistance from the IMF in the past and is presently in talks with the organisation to resume its loan programme.

Earlier, the IMF said in a statement that both sides have agreed to stay engaged and that "virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the implementation details" of the policies, including the tax measures, discussed in Islamabad.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday claimed that Pakistan is not defaulting, but has already defaulted. The defence minister also asserted that Pakistan citizens are residents of a bankrupt nation; he called Pakistan a "diwaliya" nation. He also said that everyone, including the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians, is responsible for it.

(With Inputs from PTI)