From Rising Inflation To Climate Changes; How Rishi Sunak Plans To Tackle Major Issues As UK PM

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are now the two candidates who are in the fray to replace Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK). While there have been clashes between the two in the weekend's TV debates, the battle is now more about their ideas and policies.

The two have been talking about their notions to make the country move in the direction of development and as they laid down their plans on issues concerning the country at the moment, Sunak has made his priorities very clear.

He plans to curb 40-year high inflation along with Britain’s debts post-Covid. He also promised to stick a range of measures, including the recent tax spike in order to balance out the government's borrowing post-pandemic.

Sunak also wants an increase of 2.5 per cent in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Britain's budget, without giving a definite time frame. He refused to set “arbitrary targets” on military spending. According to him, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) aim for member states to spend 2 percent of the GDP on the military is a minimum level and not a ceiling.

Sunak also vowed to stick to Britain’s legally binding targets of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He would also continue the green tax on energy bills, meant to help the renewable sector grow.

The 42-year-old British Indian former Chancellor won the latest voting round of Tory MPs with a resounding 137 votes, while Truss who stood at the second position, won the support of 113 MPs.

Earlier, on Tuesday, he said that he will work day and night for the country. "Grateful that my colleagues have to put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was forced to quit after he lost the support of his lawmakers following a list of scandals, including COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules.