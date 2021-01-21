As Biden takes charge of the office, here's the complete list of major executive orders signed by the new US President to reverse Donald Trump's policies.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: On his first day in the office, United States (US) President Joe Biden delivered a huge blow to his predecessor Donald Trump and reversed several of his policies, including the controversial 'Muslim travel ban'. Signing nearly 17 executive actions on Wednesday, Biden said there was "no time to waste" and vowed to repair America's alliances, engaging "with the world once again".

"Some of the executive actions I'm going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the Covid crisis, we're going to combat climate change in a way that we haven't done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities," Reuters quoted Biden as saying.

As Biden takes charge of the office, here's the complete list of major executive orders signed by the new US President to reverse Donald Trump's policies:

Biden signs order to end Trump's Muslim travel ban

Biden has also ended Trump's 'Muslim travel ban', which blocked travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The ban faced several legal challenges, but the Supreme Court in 2018 upheld the final version of the measure.

The Muslim travel ban so far restricts citizens from 12 countries -- Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan, Tanzania and North Korea -- and some Venezuelan officials and their relatives from obtaining a broad range of US visas, NPR reported.

Biden begins process of re-entering Paris climate accord

In his first day in the office, Biden began the process of re-entering the Paris climate accord and issued a sweeping order tackling climate change, including revoking the presidential permit granted to the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Biden halts construction of Trump's border wall with Mexico

The new US President has also halted construction of Trump's border wall with Mexico. The order includes an "immediate termination" of the national emergency declaration that allowed the Trump administration to redirect billions of dollars to the wall.

Biden signs order to revoke Keystone XL permit

Biden also signed an executive order to revoke a key permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. Trump has initially signed the order to start construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline that was halted by the Obama administration after a protest by several environmental groups.

Biden reverses US withdrawal from WHO

Donald Trump had withdrawn the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO) amid concerns over COVID-19 pandemic. However, Biden has reversed the US process of withdrawing from the WHO.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," he had tweeted in July.

(With Reuters, AFP, ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma