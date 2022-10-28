From Parag Agrawal To Vijaya Gadde: 3 Top Twitter Executives Who Got Fired By Elon Musk

WORLD’s richest man Elon Musk finally took over Twitter on Thursday (local time) and started his stint as the new Twitter boss by firing four top executives including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal. Musk celebrated his takeover by sharing a tweet saying, “the bird is free”. Apart from Parag Agrawal, Musk also fired Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett, and the top executive for legal policy trust and safety Vijaya Gadde. Among all these sacked executives, two executives are from India.

All you need to know about the fired executives:

Parag Agrawal:

Parag Agrawal, who was born in Rajasthan's Ajmer and did his schooling at Atomic Energy Junior College in Mumbai, was among the top people in the company before the takeover. He took over as the CEO in 2021 following his mentor Jack Dorsey's exit from the post. Earlier, Musk and Parag had a war of words when the Tesla chief pointed out reforms which needed to be made on Twitter. He alleged that so many users on Twitter are ‘spam bots’ and he wanted to remove them from the social media platform.

Replying to Musk’s accusations, Agarwal clearly elaborated on the functioning of the spam bots using facts and context but Musk tweeted a poop emoji as a reply to his tweet without explaining his idea of improving Twitter’s policy or any commitment to ban such fake users. After the spat, both were seen as rivals and it was expected that after Musk’s Twitter takeover, Parag would see his exit from the company.

Vijaya Gadde:

Gadde was born in India in 1974 and is an American attorney who served as general counsel and the head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter. She handled issues such as misinformation, fake news and harassment. Tesla's Chief openly criticised Vijaya and accused her of hiding the number of fake users and spam bots from Twitter investors and misleading him. Musk also accused her of playing a vital role in blocking certain celebrities including Donald Trump's account.

During the Twitter deal, Musk targeted her for the manner in which the Twitter deal was carried out including fake bots, and censorship of certain people and accused her of a ‘left leaning bias’. The matter worsened when the Indian origin was attacked with racial slurs by Twitter users following Musk’s tweet.

Ned Segal:

Former Chief Financial Officer of Twitter, Ned Segal was born on September 26, 1951 Siegel graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1973. Defeating the echo chamber of hate and division and also to prevent Twitter from spam bots, Elon Musk has fired the chief financial officer of Twitter, Ned Segal and Sean Edgett, the general counsel of the social media giant.

However, these executives are not leaving the company empty-handed. These executives are given a handsome amount of payouts. As per media reports, Parag will make an estimated USD 42 million (Rs 3,457,145,328). This estimate includes a year's worth of Parag's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards. Twitter CFO Segal will receive USD 25.4 million payouts, while legal head Gadde will get USD 12.5 million.