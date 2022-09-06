Friendship Can Solve Any Problem, Says Sheikh Hasina; Recalls India's Contribution During Liberation War

Calling India a time-tested friend, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that any problem can be solved with friendship as she embarked on a four-day State visit to New Delhi. She made the remarks while interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after getting a ceremonial reception.

"India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," she said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our 2 countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus," she said.

Talking about her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hasina said the meeting would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation, and economic development. She said her country wants to develop the economy and fulfill the basic needs of its people.

"I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that," Hasina was quoted as saying by ANI.

Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon where she was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, the Minister of State for Textiles and Railways. This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.

Soon after her arrival in the national capital, Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi. Her visit is crucial to further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh.