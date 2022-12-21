French Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj To Walk Free As Nepal SC Orders Release

After spending two decades in jail, French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to walk free as the Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release. Charles, 77, who has been in a Nepal jail since 2003 on charges of murdering two American tourists, is going to be released on the ground of his age. The Senior Citizen Act of Nepal has a provision of waiver on sentence for senior citizens.

Sobhraj, a Frenchman with Indian and Vietnamese lineage, was accused of killing two travellers in 1975 — US citizen Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and his Canadian partner Laurent Carrière, 26 — by entering Nepal with a fraudulent passport.

On September 1, 2003, he was seen outside a casino in Nepal after his picture was published in a newspaper. The authorities charged him with two different murders after his detention on suspicion of killing the couple in 1975 in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

He was serving two sentences for 21 years in Kathmandu's Central Jail: one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 for using a fraudulent passport and 20 years for killing the US citizen.