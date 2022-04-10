Islamabad | Jagran News Desk: After losing the no-trust vote in the National Assembly, Imran Khan on Sunday said that today is the beginning of a renewed struggle for independence against an external conspiracy in Pakistan.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but today is the beginning of a renewed struggle for independence against an external conspiracy to change power. It is always the people of a country who protect and defend their sovereignty and democracy," he tweeted.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted when he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

With his ouster, Imran Khan becomes the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Khan, 69 was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history. Parliament will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president and current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the National Assembly has been elected as opposition candidate for the Prime Minister's run in the house.

The voting took place after a high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.

Earlier, Imran Khan had linked the opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches. However, the United States rejected his allegations.

Notably, no Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history. Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947.

