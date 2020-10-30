The knife attack had come at a time while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after three people, including a woman, were killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned about the possibility of more such attacks at a time when the nation is engaged in a “war against Islamic Ideology”.

“We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside,” told RTL radio, as quoted in a report by Reuters. “We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks.”

The knife attack had come at a time while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris by a man of Chechen origin. The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson. It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

