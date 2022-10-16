Four Dead, 61 Injured After Massive Fire In Iran's Evin Prison

AS many as four people died and 61 were injured in the fire that erupted at Tehran's Evin prison on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.

According to the judiciary, the fire broke out after a clash took place among a number of inmates. Following the incident, 70 prisoners engulfed in the fire were sent to a safer place by security.

According to IRNA, 51 of the injured were treated immediately and 10 others were hospitalised. Reportedly, the four prisoners who lost their lives in the fire were among those who were imprisoned on the charge of theft.

The situation, however, returned to normal conditions in the early hours of Sunday, and prisoners were allowed to make phone calls with their families.

The state media outlet, previously, claimed that clashes inside the prison on Saturday have nothing to do with the recent unrest in the country. It said the ward of prisoners incarcerated on security charges is separate from the ward of bandits and prisoners serving their jail terms on financial charges where the fire incident happened.

Iran has been witnessing massive protests for a month, after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman died after she was detained by the country's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly.

Iranian authorities have since unleashed a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, who have united around a range of grievances with the country's authoritarian regime.

Hundreds of those detained during the protests have reportedly been sent to Evin. The United States said Iran is fully responsible for the safety of wrongfully detained citizens in Evin Prison.

"We are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately," US State Department Ned Price said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, an official Iranian coroner's report had denied that Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran's morality police and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions.

However, her father claimed that she suffered bruises to her legs, and has held the police responsible for her death.

(With inputs from ANI)