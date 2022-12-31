Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies At 95; Piano-Playing Professor And 1st To Resign As Pontiff In 600 Years

FORMER Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, on Saturday passed away in his Vatican residence, the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery. He was 95. Pope Benedict was the only pontiff in the last 600 years who had resigned as Pope since Gregory XII in 1415. He cited exhaustion and his old age as the reasons why he stepped down on February 11, 2013, after he led the Catholic Church for eight years.

Born as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger in 1927, he became the Pope of the Catholic Church on April 19, 2005, becoming the 265th pontiff of the Church. Being the first pontiff to resign in 600 years, Pope Benedict left behind a catholic church divided between conservatives and progressives afflicted by scandals around sexual abuse, and mired in mismanagement.

His resignation shocked the whole world in 2013 when he announced in Latin that he was resigning because he was too old and frail to lead an institution with more than 1.3 billion members. Benedict said that his resignation was due to a "lack of strength in the mind and body". Following his resignation, Benedict decided to continue using the title "Pope Emeritus" while keeping his papal name.

Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, had good relations with Pope Francis but his continued presence inside the Vatican following his resignation reinforced the Church's ideological divisions. Conservatives always saw Benedict as a guardian of tradition after getting alarmed by Farncis’ progressive moves.

Benedict was a piano-playing professor and a formidable theologian. With his admission, Benedict was termed as a weak leader who struggled to impose himself within the secretive Vatican bureaucracy and staggered from crisis to crisis during his eight-year rule.

He repeatedly apologised for the failure of the Church to root out the sexual abuse of children by the Clergy, and he was also the first Pope to take serious action against abuse. However, his efforts to stop a sharp decrease in church attendance in the west, particularly in Europe, failed.

Following his charismatic predecessor Pope John Paul II, who passed away in 2005, that was always going to be difficult, and Benedict acknowledged this in an emotional farewell. "There were moments of joy and light, but also moments that were not easy. There were moments, when the seas were rough and the wind blew against us and it seemed that the Lord was sleeping," Benedict told his last general audience.