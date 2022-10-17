Former PM Imran Khan Wins 6 Of 8 Seats In Pakistan's By-Elections, Calls It 'Referendum Of His Popularity'

UNOFFICIAL results showed Monday that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan won six of eight national assembly seats in a weekend by-election.

The by-election is the most recent development in months of political squabbling that started before Khan was ousted in April by a no-trust vote and comes as the country deals with the fallout from disastrous monsoon floods that submerged a third of the nation.

The Daily Times newspaper's front-page headline title, "He defeats many," echoed the sentiments of the local media, which saw it as a personal win for the former international cricket star.

However, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which had previously held all eight seats, effectively suffered a loss.

In Pakistani elections, candidates can run in many seats and decide which to give up if they win more than one, but it is unusual for one to run in as many as Khan.

Since his downfall in April, when he forced all of his legislators to resign their seats, the 70-year-old has tried to sabotage Pakistan's democratic system. As a result, there are currently no PTI representatives in the National Assembly.

Only eight of the several constituencies have had by-elections called thus far by the Electoral Commission, and PTI leaders have declared that Khan will not sit in any of the winning seats, calling for additional elections.

In order to put pressure on the government to call an election sooner than the one set for October of next year, he has also promised to shortly announce the date of a "long march" of his supporters to the nation's capital.

Tens of thousands of people frequently attend Khan's rallies across the nation, where he delivers fiery speeches attacking state institutions, especially the potent military, for allegedly plotting to overthrow his administration.

"Winning six out of eight seats in the face of a combined opposition is not something small," said Imtiaz Gul, an analyst from the Center for Research and Security Studies in Islamabad.

"It underlines a reality which may be bitter for the entire ruling alliance... Imran Khan's narrative is still galvanising many people across the country."

Overturning decades of control by two competing political families interspersed with military takeovers, Khan rode to power in 2018 on a populist platform promising social reforms, religious conservatism, and a campaign against corruption.

However, during his administration, the economy slowed down, and he lost the army's backing after it was claimed that the army had assisted in his election.

A number of judicial cases against him and his party have so far left him mostly unharmed.

The courts in Pakistan are frequently used to ensnare parliamentarians in tiresome and protracted legal battles that rights watchdogs have criticised for limiting political opposition.

In his most recent court appearance on Monday, Khan was granted bail due to claims that his PTI accepted unauthorised foreign funding.