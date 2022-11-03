Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured In Firing At Rally In Gujranwala, Gunman Arrested

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was attacked on Thursday by unidentified assailants who opened fire on a container-mounted truck carrying him.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in Lahore (Image: Reuters/File)

 The incident took place during an anti-government protest march that was led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Faisal Javed, the PTI leader who was injured in an attack on Imran's convoy, has said that there were reports of the death of a party leader.

Chaotic scenes broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired, reported local channel Geo News. It said several people were injured.

PTI, on its Twitter handle, shared a video of Imran Khan, who was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to the hospital.

 However, the Man suspected of attacking Imran Khan has been shot dead, reports news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister Muhammad Bashrat Raja said that everyone involved in the shooting will be brought to justice soon.

"Alhamdullilah Imran Khan is safe. CM has taken strict notice of the firing incident near the container. A report has been sought from IG Punjab. The culprit has been arrested as per ground reports. Everyone involved will be brought to justice soon inshAllah."

This is not the first time that Pakistani politicians have been attacked. On December 27, 2007, the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, and the then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani escaped an attempt on his life in 2008.

 

