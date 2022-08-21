Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Booked Under Anti-Terrorism Act Over 'Provocative Speech'

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening a judge and two top police officials at a public meeting that took place in Islamabad. According to Dawn.com, the FIR was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10 pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

An FIR has been filed against Niazi under Section 7 ATA for challenging judicial and law enforcement authorities. The FIR said that PTI's chairman had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address as Dawn.com reported.

Meanwhile, there are also several media reports that suggest Imran Khan can be arrested shortly or in the next couple of days.

Ousted PM, while addressing a public rally had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

Imran also warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah earlier on Sunday said that the government was mulling filing a case against the former prime minister for issuing threats to state institutions and making provocative statements while addressing the rally.

“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were killed followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister said.