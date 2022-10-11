Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan Booked In Illegal Foreign Funding Case

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, FIA registered a case against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the prohibited funding case on Tuesday.

According to Geo News report, the first information report (FIR) registered against the former prime minister has been lodged at the FIA's banking circle police station and alongside Imran Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani have also been named in the FIR.

“The purpose stated in the swift messages of the transactions is ‘agreed transfer’ to disguise the true nature, origin, location, movement and ownership of these funds," the complaint read.

In the reported FIR, the probe agency alleged that Abraaj Group, a capital market company had transferred USD 2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

In addition, the party received more financing from two bank accounts of Wotan Cricket Club, read the FIR. The probe agency said that the manager of the private bank also helped FIA in investigating the questionable transactions.

According to Geo News, the FIA said that the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan by businessman Arif Naqvi was also false.

The FIR also mentioned the manager of the same bank branch had also been nominated in the case. It added that there were 12 currency transaction reports and suspicious transaction reports that had to be reported by the bank officials to the concerned authorities, but they failed to do so.

“PTI submitted an affidavit of Arif Masood Naqvi before the Election Commission of Pakistan stating therein that all the amounts collected in the accounts of WCL were submitted into PTI’s account in Pakistan. This affidavit has been proved to be false/forged as two more transactions were also made from WCL to two different accounts in Pakistan in May 2013,” the FIR said.

The FIR came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the FIA in the prohibited funding case after Imran Khan's party asked the institution to stop the agency from the investigation. The FIA has time and again summoned PTI leaders for questioning, however, not all of them have shown up.