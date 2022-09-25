Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's State Funeral To Be Held On September 27

A huge influx of people is expected to attend the state funeral of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. Abe was assassinated on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. Abe's funeral will mark the second state for a former prime minister since World War 2. The first 'second state' funeral took place in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. A joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service was received by the deceased prime ministers.

The State funeral will begin at 2 PM on September 27 at Nippon Budokan in downtown Tokyo, and as per the information shared by the Japan Times, representatives from more than 217 nations and international organisations are expected to attend the funeral.

Ever since the new police security guidelines have been implemented, Shinzo's funeral will mark the first-ever massive public event taking place in the country. The new security guidelines implementation of sniffer dogs at train stations and police patrols at Tokyo-area airports.

Several international dignitaries will attend the burial ceremony of Shinzo including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, PM Modi will also meet Shinzo's successor, Fumio Kishida.

Japan Times reported quoting the Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who told a news conference Wednesday that the funeral planning committee has decided to set aside two flower offering stands in the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the funeral. However, the area around the Nippon Budokan will be off-limits to anyone other than invited guests due to security concerns.

It is expected that the ceremony will last approximately one-and-a-half hours after which the national anthem of the country will be played. People will further observe silence for Shinzo Abe.

A commemorative speech will be given by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. After the speech of PM Fumio Kishida, speeches of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hiroyuki Hosoda Speaker of the House of Councilors, Hidehisa Otsuji; Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Saburo Tokura; and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also be delivered as a representative of Abe's closest colleagues, Japan Times reported.

Apart from that, the royal family of Japan will also pay tribute to Shinzo Abe at his funeral. However, in order to maintain the line of tradition, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, and Empress Emerita Michiko will not attend Abe's funeral ceremony, instead, respects will be given by their imperial envoys. The ceremony will finish with the sending off of Abe's remains and the placing of remembrance wreaths.

Abe is one of the longest-serving Prime ministers of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

(with ANI inputs)