Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Showing 'No Vital Signs' After Being Shot At; One Arrested | Watch

Media reports say that he may apparently be shot at as a sound like a gunshot was heard at the time of his speech.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Fri, 08 Jul 2022 09:44 AM IST
Image Credits: Reuters

Former Japan Prime Minister Shizo Abe is "not showing any vital signs" after he was apparently shot at while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan. Abe, in a video shared by Japan's NHK TV, can be seen collapsing after the attack from behind with several security guards running toward him.

Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. He was later rushed to the hospital. The NHK reported that Abe was in heart failure. "He is in cardiopulmonary arrest", NHK quoted the fire officials as saying.

The term heart failure means the heart cannot sufficiently pump blood and supply necessary oxygen to the rest of the body. In Japan, officials sometimes use the term to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made.

Meanwhile, a man has also been arrested as a suspect shooter for allegedly attempting homicide and are interrogating him. The police said that they have seized a gun at the site which the man was apparently holding.

Abe was attacked by a man from behind while he was making a stump speech on a street in Nara today. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house. The attack was a shock in a country that's one of the world's safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

