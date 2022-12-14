Andrew Flintoff, Former England Cricketer, Airlifted To Hospital After Car Crash; Condition Stable

FORMER England captain Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after a car crash while shooting an episode for the BBC series named "Top Gear" show. The Sun newspaper on Tuesday reported that as per the broadcaster of the show, Andrew's injuries were not life-threatening.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters.

Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having tried his hand in boxing also. In the 2005 Ashes, he was chosen man of the series for his gallant efforts in leading England to their first Ashes victory in 18 years.