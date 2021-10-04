Tokyo | Jagran World Desk: Fumio Kishida was on Monday officially elected as Japan's 100th Prime Minister after winning a majority of votes in both houses of the parliament.

The new cabinet members under Kishida, who succeeds Yoshihide Suga, are due to be announced later in the day.

Kishida will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.

Kishida replaces Yoshihide Suga, who resigned from his Cabinet earlier in the day. Kishida and his Cabinet will be sworn in at a palace ceremony later Monday.

Suga left after only one year in office after seeing his support plunged over his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and insistence on holding the Olympics as the virus spread.

As the ruling coalition led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) controls both chambers, 64-year-old Kishida secured a majority of votes of both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors during a special Parliament session called to elect a new Prime Minister.

After naming his new Cabinet in the afternoon, Kishida will be formally inaugurated in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace and hold a press conference in the evening. "This is the real starting point. I will go forth with a strong sense of determination, with a strong resolution," he said at the LDP's headquarters in Tokyo shortly before the session started.

Kishida's first major test as Prime Minister will be the general election. He is planning to hold the election on October 31, while campaigning for members of the House of Representatives is set to begin on October 19.

Kishida replaced 18 out of Suga's 20 Cabinet members and 13 will hold ministerial posts for the first time, according to the lineup announced by new Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The new Cabinet also includes three women, up from two in Suga's government.

Veteran female lawmaker Seiko Noda is becoming the minister in charge of the nation's declining birthrate and local revitalization. Another woman, Noriko Horiuchi, became vaccinations minister, replacing Taro Kono, the runner-up in the party leadership race.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's younger brother, were retained.

A third-generation politician, Kishida was first elected to Parliament in 1993 representing Hiroshima and is an advocate for nuclear disarmament.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta