A total of 12.6 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the US since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 260,000 have succumbed to the disease. US has the most cases of the virus, followed by India, which has 9.1 million cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United States reported over 2000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the highest casualty count since May in the world's worst coronavirus-affected country. A total of 170,000 people were infected from the virus the past 24 hours, while 2157 succumbed to the disease.

Hospitals across the country are already full, with an all-time high 87,000 people being hospitalised for COVID-19 alone, according to a report by Reuters. 30 of the 50 states have reported a record number of COVID-19-related hospitalisation this month.

"The US 'each person for himself' mindset is killing hundreds of thousands of us. Devastating to watch," said Dr Tatiana Prowell of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

With 9.1 million cases, India is the second-most coronavirus-affected country in the world after US. Earlier today, The Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for the surveillence, containment, and caution against the coronavirus disease in the wake of the rising cases of the infection in the country. The fresh set of guidelines will be effective from December 1, 2020.

Under the new guidelines, States and Union Territories, based on the assessment of their situation, may impose local restrictions such as night curfew, with a view to contain the spread of coronavirus. the states, however, cannot impose lockdowns outside the containment zone without the prior consultation with the central government.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja