florida-hotel-employee-shot-dead-for-refusing-cigarette-lighter-to-guest

A MAN in Florida was arrested after he killed a hotel employee in Kentucky as the employee denied to provide him with a cigarette lighter.

According to a report by the New York Post, identified as Robert Pannell, the 55-year-old was also charged with assault, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest, along with first-degree murder charges.

He was detained by a Paducah police officer after the official located Pannell in the parking lot. Meanwhile, after searching the hotel, a sheriff’s deputy found the employee on the first floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

During the investigation, the detectives found that Pannell allegedly assaulted a couple in the parking lot after they denied to give him a cigarette lighter.

The accused then went inside the hotel with a handgun and walked down a hallway. He then shot the female victim.

"During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, Robert Pannell, had assaulted a male and female in the parking lot of the hotel after the couple could not give Pannell a cigarette lighter," deputies said as quoted by Law and Crime.

"Pannell then went inside the hotel with a handgun and walked down a hallway. Pannell then shot the female victim and shot multiple rounds indiscriminately. Multiple people were in close proximity to Pannell when he indiscriminately fired his handgun. At some point, Pannell threw his handgun inside the lobby of the hotel. Pannell was a guest at the hotel, but so far it is undetermined what led to his actions. Detectives are currently and will continue to investigate," they added.