COVID-19 Travel Restrictions: As per a Gulf News report, only those passengers would be allowed to enter the city if they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the UAE.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran News Desk: In a significant move, Dubai on Sunday eased travel restrictions and allowed residents from certain countries, including India and South Africa, to enter the city from June 23, reported Gulf News.

However, the report said that only those passengers would be allowed to enter the city if they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It must be mentioned here that UAE nationals and citizens are exempted from this requirement.

As per the report, the four COVID-19 vaccines approved by the UAE government are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Following the ease of restrictions, the Emirates airline said that it will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23.

"Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards," it said.

However, the Gulf News report said that passengers from India would to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. They must also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

It also said that Indian passengers would need to undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which will arrive within 24 hours.

The UAE had closed its borders for Indian passengers in April this year after the latter got it hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. Later, the UAE had also closed its borders for travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and other southeast Asian countries.

Though the ban on Indian passengers was scheduled to end in May, it was extended on multiple occasions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in country.

"Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the UAE order read. "UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma