Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Becomes Most Tracked Plane In History

Nearly five million people have tracked the plane which was carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin making it one of the most-tracker flights ever. With this, the flight has broken all the records as people followed the journey of the coffin of the late Queen, who was being flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday, CNN reported.

That number is derived from two sources -- 4.79 million people who followed the flight's journey on Flightradar24's website and mobile app, plus an additional 296,000 who tracked the plane on YouTube.That smashes the previous record, achieved just last month during US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan.

Her plane's journey to Taipei was tracked by about 2.9 million people, CNN quoted the website as saying. The Royal Air Force plane carrying the Queen spent an hour and 12 minutes in flight. It landed at RAF Northolt, a military station about six miles from Heathrow Airport in London.

From Northolt, the Queen's coffin was taken to Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, the coffin was escorted to Westminster Hall, Parliament, where the Queen will lie in state until her funeral on September 19 in Westminster Abbey, CNN reported.

Before Pelosi's Taiwan visit, the most popular flight search on Flightradar24 was Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's flight back to Russia, where he was going to be put in prison upon arrival in 2021.

The C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft was earlier used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were among those waiting at RAF Northolt for the flight carrying the coffin of the late monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8.

Flightradar24 said it had taken steps to make its platform as stable as possible before the plane took off.

The 82-year-old US politician's visit to Taiwan took place on August 2 amid the uncertainty about whether Pelosi would follow through on her pledge to visit the self-ruled island, which China says is a rebel province that should be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

(With agency inputs)