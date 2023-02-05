Quetta Blast: Five Policeman Injured In Taliban Attack; Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi Moved To Safety

AT LEAST five people have been injured after an explosion in Quetta on Sunday in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, in yet another incident of targeting security officials in the country orchestrated by the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, reported PTI.

The blast reportedly happened at Quetta Police Lines Area, and the injured, mostly policemen, were shifted to the Civil Hospital in the city.

The police then segregated the site. Meanwhile, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that the security officials were targeted in the blast.

On the other hand, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match featuring high-profile players like captain Babar Azam and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, being played at the Nawab Akbar Bugti stadium in Quetta had to be paused for a small period of time due to the explosion. According to the officials, no players were injured in the incident.

The incident came days after a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a Peshawar mosque, killing 101 people and leaving more than 200 injured.

There has been a sharp rise in terrorism in Pakistan, mostly in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

According to the Express Tribune newspaper, during the Apex Committee meeting on Friday, Pakistan's civil and military leadership decided to seek Afghan Taliban chief Haibuttallah Akhundzada's intervention to control the TTP.

Earlier in November 2022, the TTP directed its militants to attack the security forces after calling off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif's PML-N and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-PPP Zardari's have both been threatened by the TTP, which is believed to have close ties to al-Qaeda, if the ruling coalition keeps up its harsh anti-terrorist efforts.

Pakistan had anticipated that the Afghan Taliban would stop using its territory against it after they gained control by expelling the TTP members, but they appear to have declined to do so at the cost of straining ties with Islamabad.

(With inputs from PTI)