Toronto | Jagran World Desk: Five Indian students lost their lives in a road accident in Canada's Ontario. The accident, between a van and tractor-trailer, happened on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario. The students were traveling in a passenger van when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

According to police, two other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries following the crash. An investigation into the accident was under progress even though no charges have been laid yet.

The victims - Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar - were aged between 21 and 24 years and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police, they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria termed the incident a "heart-breaking tragedy".

“Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,” he said on Twitter.

Reacting to the tragic incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance."

Canada is one of the most-favored destinations for Indian students for higher education.

The number of Indian students attending Canadian universities rose from 76,075 in 2016 to 1,72,625 in 2018, an increase of 127 per cent, according to a report published last year quoting the Canadian Bureau for International Education.

The road accident is the second tragic incident involving Indian nationals in Canada in three months.

In January, four Indians, including an infant, were found dead near the Canada-US border in Manitoba. According to Canadian authorities, the family from Gujarat died due to exposure to extreme cold.

