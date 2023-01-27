Five Ex-US Cops Booked Under Murder Charges For Killing African American Tyre Nichols In Memphis

US AUTHORITIES have booked five former police officers under murder charges in a case related to the killing of an African American, Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols, 29, was fatally beaten by the officers after he was chased for “reckless driving”. Memphis, a city in the ‘deep south’ state of Tennessee, was plunged into chaos and the civil unrest following this incident. US President Joe Biden has also requested the demonstrators to protest peacefully.

Attorneys of Nichols’s family - Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci - said, in a statement, that the “police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable” after they chased him down.

The five officers accused of police brutality, in this case, are also of African American descent. Their employment with Memphis police was axed after an internal investigation found them guilty of using “excessive use of force and to have failed to render aid”, cops said, as quoted by AFP. Tyre Nichols had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died on January 10.

Charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping, in addition to murder, have also been pressed against the accused officers in Memphis. "After everyone sees the video, I don't think they'll have any questions about those charges," District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN, as quoted by AFP.

"The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre," the family lawyers said. Memphis, the second largest city in a largely agrarian state of Tennessee, has 65 per cent of African-Americans in its demographic composition.

Expecting that releasing the video of the incident may cause widespread outrage, President Biden on Thursday had requested Memphis residents to maintain calm. "As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protest," Biden said in a statement.

Two of the five accused officers, all of who have been taken into police custody, planning to make a plea for bail. One of the accused ex-officers, Desmond Mills Jr, and his family are feeling "a lot of anxiety and pain, not only for his own situation, but for what this kind of accusation, this kind of incident is doing to our city," Blake Ballin, his attorney said.

In May 2020 a White Police killed George Flyod, an African American man, by suffocating him as he pressed his knees on Flyod’s neck in Minneapolis. The death of Flyod led to widespread outrage and protests in cities across the US and the rest of the Western world. That incident also encouraged policymakers in the US to scrutinise race relations between the police and ordinary citizens.



