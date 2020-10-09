After India, Pakistan has decided to block TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral content".

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan on Friday blocked TikTok after the popular social media app failed to filter out "immoral content". In a statement, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority said that the popular social media app, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has been banned "in view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing platform".

"We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content," Reuters quoted Pakistani government official as saying.

"The platform, however, hasn't been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan," the officials added.

This comes day after India banned the popular video-making app because of threat to country's sovereignty, integrity, defence security of state and public order. The government said that it has received several complaints about the misuse of the apps, noting that they were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner.

"There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country," the Indian government had said in a statement after banning TikTok.

Following India, the United States of America (USA) also announced its decision to block the popular social media app and order ByteDance to sell its operations to a US company.

China, however, has repeatedly criticised India and the US over the ban, saying it violates the rules set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"These measures are clearly inconsistent with WTO rules, restrict cross-border trading services and violate the basic principles and objectives of the multilateral trading system," a Chinese official had recently said, as reported by Reuters.

