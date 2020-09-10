There have been no immediate reports of injury. The Army has said it was not immediately clear why the store erupted in flames.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at oils and tires store at Beirut port area on Thursday, weeks after a devastating blast at the port killed over 190 people and injured over 6000 others.

There have been no immediate reports of injury in the incident. Lebanon Army has said it was not immediately clear why the oils and tires store erupted in flames, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred in the duty-free area of the Beirut Port. The agency reported the head of Lebaonon Red Cross George Kettaneh as saying that there was no fear of another explosion at the port as a result of the fire. The firefighters are trying to douse the blaze.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

On August 4, this year, a powerful blast in port warehouses near central Beirut storing highly explosive material killed over 190 people and injured nearly 6000 others. The blast was as powerful as it sent seismic shockwaves in a 10-km radius and shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital. t was the one of the most powerful explosion in years in Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

Country's President Michel Aoun later informed that as much as 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and said it was "unacceptable". He called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.









Posted By: Lakshay Raja