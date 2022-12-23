'Finally Found Man I Can Trust': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Rehan Ties The Knot For Third Time

Earlier, she announced her marriage by posting a picture of two hands and the words 'Just Married'.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2022 09:05 PM IST
Minute Read
FORMER Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan on Friday said that she tied the knot to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the United States.

The announcement was made by Reham from her Twitter handle. Taking to the microblogging website, she wrote, "We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal__ parents & my son as my Vakeel."

"Finally found a man who I can trust @MirzaBilal__" she said. She also shared some pictures from her social media handle in which she can be seen wearing a white wedding gown while her 36-year-old husband Bilal was seen dressed in a mauve-coloured suit.

This is the third marriage for Mirza Bilal Baig a US-based corporate professional and a former model.

Earlier, in 2015, the Pakistani- British journalist Reham Khan tied the knot with Imran Khan in January in a ceremony at his Islamabad home but divorced him ten months later, Daily Pakistan reported.

After the divorce, Reham revealed that she - like Jemima, Khan's first wife - had been subjected to a hate campaign in Pakistan and that their marriage had not survived it.

Reham Khan was born in Ajdabiya, Libya in 1973. After studies in Pakistan, she began working as a broadcast journalist in the UK in the mid-90s, including as a weather presenter for BBC South Today. After moving to Pakistan in 2012, she met Imran Khan when interviewing him for a local TV show, according to Daily Pakistan.

Earlier, in July, Reham Khan made a guest appearance on a Pakistani YouTube show 'G Sarkar' where she talked about finding love again. Answering a question about her marriage plans, Reham said she has been told by a family member who is also a palmist that she would actually get married again.

Currently, Imran Khan is married to his third wife Bushra Wattoo - a conservative 'spiritual healer,' and tied the knot with her in 2018, reported Daily Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

