Las Vegas/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday delivered a pre-recorded speech at the 2022 Grammys, urging the top industry artists to "fill the silence" brought by Russia's invasion of his country with music.

Explaining how war silences music and how music can end war, Zelenskyy said "silence of ruined cities and killed people" is opposite to music. His address was delivered ahead of John Legend's live performance of 'Free', which paid tribute to Ukrainians killed in the war.

"Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again. The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence. Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't hear them but the music will break through anyway," Zelenskyy said.

"Anyway, we defend out freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence."

"I have dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage," he concluded.

Zelenskyy's address at the Grammys could be seen as his outrage against Russia for the alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The United Nations (UN) and other human rights groups have claimed that thousands of civilians have lost their lives due to the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy himself has accused Russia of war crimes. Hundreds of dead bodies, some bound and shot at close range, have also been discovered by Ukrainian authorities in recaptured cities and towns.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, has urged to conduct an independent probe of the killing of civilians in the Ukraine. "I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," Guterres said in a tweet.

However, Russia has called this a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities. "In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded a UN Security Council meeting be convened on Monday afternoon, April 4," Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday.

