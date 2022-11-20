FIFA World Cup 2022 QAT vs EC: Qatar Accused Of Bribing Ecuador Players To Lose Tournament Opener

So far, neither Qatar nor FIFA has released any statement on the issue. Scroll to check the full story.

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 04:49 PM IST
Minute Read
FIFA World Cup 2022 QAT vs EC: Qatar Accused Of Bribing Ecuador Players To Lose Tournament Opener

THE FIFA World Cup 2022 will finally begin in Qatar today, November 20 with hosts Qatar set to face Ecuador in the tournament opener at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Since the date, Qatar was picked up as FIFA hosts, countless controversies have emerged and several questions were raised about an Arab nation holding world's biggest football festival. Now, ahead of the opening fixture, serious allegations have surfaced against the hosts for allegedly trying to fix the opening match against Ecuador.

According to Amjad Taha, who is an expert in strategic political affairs and regional director of the British centre in Saudi Arabia, Qatar allegedly bribed eight Ecuadorian players 7.4 million dollars to lose the opener. In a tweet, he said that his sources were insiders from the Qatar and Ecuador camps.

Also Read
Twitter Layoffs Continue: Elon Musk To Fire More Employees, Claims Report
Twitter Layoffs Continue: Elon Musk To Fire More Employees, Claims Report

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Exclusive: Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players $7.4 million to lose the opener(1-0 2nd half). Five Qatari and #Ecadour insiders confirmed this. We hope it's false. We hope sharing this will affect the outcome. The world should oppose FIFA's corruption. @MailSport #WorldCup2022".

So far, neither Qatar nor FIFA has released any statement on the issue. Earlier, the country banned the sale of beer in stadiums. Also, the organisers have warned fans of the tournament against public displays of affection while saying all fans are welcome to the event.

Also Read
Jeff Bezos Warns Of Huge Recession, Advises People Not To Buy Electronic..
Jeff Bezos Warns Of Huge Recession, Advises People Not To Buy Electronic..

Qatar and FIFA hope the spotlight will turn to act on the pitch after facing mounting criticism over foreign workers' rights, LGBT rights and social restrictions. Organisers have denied allegations of bribery for hosting rights.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Ecuador last met in October 2018, when Qatar sealed a 4-3 victory. Qatar, who are also World Cup debutants, will be eyeing glory in front of the home crowd.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.