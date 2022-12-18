FIFA Declines Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy's Request To Share Peace Message At World Cup Final

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked world soccer's governing body FIFA to let him share a message of peace before Sunday's World Cup final, CNN reported, however, FIFA has reportedly rejected the Ukrainian president's request.

The report said he wanted to appear via video link before Argentina takes on defending champions France in Doha's Lusail Stadium with an expected global audience of hundreds of million.

Let us tell you that, the Ukrainian President several times has appealed for peace and assistance on the world stage including at the Grammy Awards, the Cannes Film Festival and the G20 summit.

Meanwhile, Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, with Kyiv warning that Moscow planned a new all-out offensive early next year.

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for a ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup. He said FIFA had stopped some “political statements” in Qatar because it has to “take care of everyone.”

“We are a global organization and we don’t discriminate against anyone,” Infantino said.

“We are defending values, we are defending human rights and rights of everyone at the World Cup. Those fans and the billions watching on TV, have their own problems. They just want to watch 90 or 120 minutes without having to think about anything, but just enjoy a little moment of pleasure and joy. We have to give them a moment when they can forget about their problems and enjoy football.”

“Subsequent to the decision of 28 February 2022 taken jointly with the UEFA Executive Committee to suspend all Russian teams from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice, the Bureau of the FIFA Organising Committee decided that Poland will receive a bye to the final of Path B due to take place on 29 March 2022, in which they will face the winners of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic,” a FIFA statement said.