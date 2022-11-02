Female Students, Demanding Right To Study, Beaten Up By Taliban Official Outside Afghan University | Watch

A SHOCKING video from Afghanistan has surfaced on social media showing Taliban officials lashing out at female students who were protesting their right to education after being denied entry to a university for not wearing a burqa. The incident took place outside the gates of Badakhshan University in northeastern Afghanistan on Sunday.

According to a report in Independence, the Taliban official who was seen beating female students belonged to the Ministry of Vice and Virtue of the Taliban government. The video posted on social media showed one of the Taliban government's guards was seen chasing after the students with a whip and lashing them to disperse them.

Sharing a video on the social media platform, a Twitter user named Panjshir Province questioned authority and asked why women are not allowed despite wearing hijabs. Attacking the ruling Taliban government, a user said the Taliban want to close the universities for women.

Taliban beat female students



Even though the girls are wearing hijabs, why are they not allowed to enter the university?

The #Taliban want to close the universities for #Female students.



Today the the Taliban didn’t allow female students to enter university. #Badakhshan pic.twitter.com/xXmZ8eDolH — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) October 30, 2022

(Note: Jagran English does not verify the veracity of the video.)

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have been putting many restrictions on women’s freedom of movement, speech, expression, employment prospects, and dress. The girls have been barred from attending school from sixth grade.

According to the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue, the niqab (a veil that covers the head, and face, but not the eyes) or burqa is the approved dress for women in public. However, women gave been demonstrating against the order and demanding access to education.

The university president Naqibullah Qazizada promised to address the violence and illegal behaviour of the terror group toward the students as well as to fulfil the students' demands, Khamma Press reported.

Since the fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August of last year, the situation for human rights in Afghanistan has worsened.