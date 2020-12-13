Farmers' Protest: The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media in which pro-Khalistani supporters can be seen defacing and vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington DC.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington DC was defaced and vandalised by "Khalistani elements" in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Saturday.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media in which pro-Khalistani supporters can be seen defacing and vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington DC. Some people were even seen waving "Khalistani" flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

#WATCH | Washington DC: Khalistan flag draped over Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Indian embassy. Protesters were demonstrating against the Farm bills. pic.twitter.com/8G9ngHyAeZ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Thousands of non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially in the United States, United Kingdom (UK) and Canada, have forward in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws. While the protests have been generally peaceful, intelligence agencies have warned that Khalistani elements are trying to instigate the farmers to strengthen their cause.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Washington DC has condemned the "mischievous act" by hooligans against the universally respected icon of peace and justice which it said "masqueraded as protesters".

"The Embassy has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law," it said in a statement.

This is the second time this year that the Mahatma's statue has been defaced. On June 3 during the George Floyd protests, the statue was vandalised by unknown persons. Post the desecration, an expert was called in to refurbish the statue.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on September 16, 2000, in the presence of then US president Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers across the country, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting along the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws that were passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma