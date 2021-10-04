New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post on social media in which three photographs of an old woman can be seen. As per the claim, the woman shown in the photos is the oldest living woman in the world and is from Pakistan.

In its investigation, Vishvas News found the post to be misleading.

Vishvas News investigated all the three photos shown in the post. The Google Reverse Image Search of the first photo showed up a Youtube video that used the same photo as in the viral post. The caption stated that the woman is 300-year-old and not 217 years from Pakistan.

Vishvas News investigated the second photo and found that the photo is of Li Chi Yuen, a Chinese herbalist and martial artist. He was born in 1677 and died on May 6, 1933, at the age of 256.

Vishvas news couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the third photo.

According to Guinness World Records, Kane Tanaka from Fukuoka, Japan, has been officially confirmed as the oldest person living at 116 years 66 days old as of 9 March 2019.

This proves the three photos going viral is not of the same person and the oldest living woman is not from Pakistan.

Vishvas News investigated and found the post to be misleading. This fact check story of Vishvas News and its step by step debunking process can be read here.

