New Delhi | Pallavi Mishra: Following the Taliban’s control over Afghanistan, a picture is going viral on social media where a lady teacher can be seen teaching some girl students inside a damaged school. It is being claimed with the post that this is a recent picture of Afghanistan. Jagran New Media’s fact checking website Vishvas News found in its investigation that this claim is false.

To check this post, Vishvas News did a reverse image search of this image. Vishvas News could not find this exact picture, but did find other pictures of the same classroom. They found a picture of this classroom in www.middleeastobserver.org. According to this news, the picture is of Gaza. This news story was filed on 28 August 2016.

Vishvas News also found a picture of the same classroom at gettyimages.co.uk. The description read, "A Palestinian man inspects the heavily damaged Sobhi Abu Karsh school in Gaza City's al-Shejaea neighborhood on August 5, 2014, as a 72-hour humanitarian truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip after a month of fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces. Hamas may have haemorrhaged rockets and fighters, but its latest war with Israel has boosted its popularity in the Gaza Strip even if long-term gains look remote, analysts say. AFP PHOTO/ MOHAMMED (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)".

Vishvas News reached out to AFP photojournalist Mohamed Abed via Twitter. He said that the picture is apparently from Gaza. He also said that he had taken a lot of pictures of this classroom. The picture is of Sobhi Abu Karsh School.

According to a news article in indiatoday.in, "Taliban's Acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baki Haqqani said on Sunday that women would be allowed to study in universities but co-education would be banned".

This picture was shared by a Facebook user named Akshay Choudhary with the wrong claim. The user has 547 followers.

Conclusion: Vishvas News in its investigation found that this claim is false. The viral picture is of Gaza, not Afghanistan.

