New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post claiming that “NASA admits that man-made climate change is a hoax!”

Further, the Instagram post claims that “In 1958, NASA first observed that changes in the solar orbit of the earth, along with alterations to earth’s axial tilt, are both responsible for what climate scientists call ‘global warming.’ In no way, shape or form are humans warming the planet by using fossil fuels or eating beef.”

During the investigation conducted by Vishvas News it was found that NASA did not make any such claim. The post that is doing rounds on social media is fake.

When the fact checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News investigated they found a report by NASA which stated that the climate of the earth has changed throughout history and most of these climate changes are attributed to very small variations in Earth’s orbit that change the amount of solar energy our planet receives.”

NASA explained in its report that the current warming trend is of particular significance because it is unequivocally the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and that the human activities are the primary driver of those changes.

As per the conversation of Vishvas News with NASA, NASA did not make the statement as claimed in the viral post.

NASA did not claim that human-made climate change is a hoax. The post going viral on social media is fake.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan