Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: As the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues, top political leaders from the country, including former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, reportedly met Taliban leaders Abdul Rahman Mansour, Maulawi Shahabuddin Delawari Delawar and Khairullah Khairkhwa in Kabul on Saturday and discussed the formation of a comprehensive political process.

Following the meeting, Abdullah's office said that the senior Afghan politicians urged Taliban leaders to ensure the security of the people in order for the country to return to normalcy.

"Both sides exchanged views on the current security and political developments, and an inclusive political settlement for the future of the country," his office said, as reported by TOLOnews.

Taliban has assured the senior Afghan political of security and safety and said that it wants a strong central government that "respects the rule of law and gives every citizen the opportunity to serve his country".

"A delegation from the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met with a number of political figures in Kabul today," news agency IANS quoted Taliban spokesperson Muhammad Naeem as saying.

Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, returning to power in Afghanistan after 20 years as the United States (US) and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) withdraw their troops from the war-ravaged country.

Since then, several reports of violence, especially against women and girls, have came out from Afghanistan. However, Taliban has vowed to protect the rights of women and minorities in the country.

It is also attempting to convince the world that they will sever ties with terror groups like al-Qaeda after they are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years and needs the world's recognition and approbation.

Taliban's long history of association with terror groups and their family-based relations with terrorists of other groups have raised severe questions about the Taliban's commitment during the Doha agreement that they would not provide safe heavens to any terrorist in Afghanistan.

