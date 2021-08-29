A blast was heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday. The blast might have been caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the area AFP reported. A child is reportedly killed in the blast.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday (August 29) killing a child as reported by the news agency Associated Press. This is the second time that a blast reportedly took place in Kabul since last Thursday after an explosion outside the Kabul airport took place which killed over 100 and injured several people, including US, UK, and Afghan nationals.

A security official from the deposed government told foreign news agency AFP that the blast might have been caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the area. The blast was reportedly heard from the Gulai area of Khajeh Baghra in the 11th security district

Quoting the local media news agency ANI tweeted "Explosion heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, reports local media."

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden had said that US military commanders have intelligence inputs of another terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport within the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden had said in his statement.

Here are the latest developments:

* "A rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul’s airport today, killing a child," reported Associated Press quoting Afghan police chief.

* The US embassy has also issued a security alert urging all US citizens in the vicinity of the Kabul airport should leave the area.

* The recent blast is reportedly different from Thursday's blast which was carried out by a suicide attacker who targeted the crowd outside the Kabul airport. Sunday's attack is said to be an airstrike that was not targeted at the airport. However, the rocket hit a residential area near the airport. The US had launched an airstrike in Jalalabad in which two ISIS-K men -- including a planner and a facilitator-- was killed.

* Meanwhile, the US is reportedly, in the last phase to evacuate its stranded citizens from the war-torn country. Around 1,000 civilians at the airport remain to be flown out before the troops withdraw, a Western security official said on Sunday as quoted by Reuters.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha