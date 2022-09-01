Explained: Why NIA Has Announced Rs 25 Lakh Reward On Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced Rs 25 lakh reward for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and other cash prizes for his associates following an investigation into the D company's establishment of a unit in India to smuggle arms, drugs, fake Indian currency notes, and carry out terror attacks with the assistance of Pakistani agencies and terror outfits.

Here's all you need to know

1. The NIA has announced reward for underworld done Dawood and his other close associates. The investigation agency has also annouced Rs 20 lakh bounty on Chhota Shakkel, Rs 15 lakh each for Ibrahim, Chikna, Anees, Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memom.

2. After it received the intel that the underworld don has set up a special unit in India with the help of ISI and international terror organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the NIA had regsitered a fresh case against Ibrahim's associates in Februrary. The special unit has been set up top target influential busienssman and politicians.

3. NIA raided 29 locations in May, including those linked to the trustee Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah; Samir Hingorah, a convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts; Salim Qureshi, brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel and others.

4. Dawood Ibrahim was declared global terrorist by the United States (US).

5. Dawood provided manpower in 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai to carry out blasts in the city, including at its iconic Taj Mahal hotel.

6. In a statement at the UN security council last year, India had said, "The D-Company, an organised crime syndicate that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies, transformed overnight into a terrorist entity, causing a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993. The attack claimed the lives of more than 250 innocent people and caused property damage worth millions of dollars".

7. Chhota Rajan was arrested in Bali, Indonesia. However, the whereabouts of Dawood is still unknown.

8. A declared global terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, continues to evade arrest and is believed to be hiding in pakistan.

9. According to NIA, the Enforcement directorate(ED) initiated a money laundering probe in the matter and arrested former Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik on February 23 for allegedly usurping a plot of land worth ₹300 crore at Kurla from a local resident with the help of Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.

10. According to the UN Security Council, "underworld don's criminal syndicate has been involved in large-scale shipments of narcotics, and has shared its smuggling routes from South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with Usama bin Laden (former Al Qaeda chief; killed in Abbottabad by US Navy Seals in 2011) and his terrorist network."