President Ashraf Ghani is likely to step down and make way for the Taliban to take over, sources told Jagran English. Earlier, a US peace envoy in Doha had warned the Taliban not to pursue a military victory and had given the message that a forceful Taliban government will not be recognized.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban have entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city. The insurgents have issued a statement that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital “by force” as sounds of gunshots were heard in the capital.

President Ashraf Ghani is likely to step down and make way for the Taliban to take over, sources told Jagran English. Earlier, a US peace envoy in Doha had warned the Taliban not to pursue a military victory on the ground and had given the message that a Taliban government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan will not be recognized.

Who are the Taliban?

The Taliban were founded in southern Afghanistan by Mullah Mohammad Omar, a member of the Pashtun tribe who became a mujahedeen commander that helped push the Soviets out of the country in 1989. In 1994, Mullah Omar formed the group in Kandahar with about 50 followers who rose up to challenge the instability, corruption, and crime that consumed Afghanistan during the post-Soviet-era civil war.

Who are the main leaders of the Taliban?

1. Haibatullah Akhunzada

He is the Taliban’s supreme leader who holds final authority over the group’s political, religious, and military affairs.

2. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob

The son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, Yaqoob oversees the group’s military operations. He was proposed as the overall leader of the movement during various succession tussles.

3. Sirajuddin Haqqani

Sirajuddin leads the Haqqani Network, a loosely organized group that oversees the Taliban’s financial and military assets.

4. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

One of the co-founders of the Taliban, Baradar now heads the political office of the Taliban and is part of the group’s negotiating team in Doha.

5. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai

A former deputy minister in the Taliban’s government before its removal, Stanikzai has lived in Doha for nearly a decade and became the head of the group’s political office there in 2015.

6. Abdul Hakim Haqqani

He is head of the Taliban’s negotiating team. He heads its powerful council of religious scholars and is widely believed to be the person Akhunzada trusts most.

Why do the Taliban want to capture Afghanistan?

Following US president Joe Biden’s announcement in April 2021 that American forces would leave Afghanistan by September 11, the Taliban began seizing large areas of the country. They want to form a new government after removing the current president, Ashraf Ghani. It has promised to restore peace and security to its followers while hundreds of thousands of civilians get displaced fearing persecution. Though the Taliban has insisted that women would be allowed to work and go to school and foreign journalists would be safe, some fear that the group will return to the repressive and authoritarian rule seen during the late 90s.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha