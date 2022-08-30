Explained: The New Power Struggle In Iraq That Has Claimed 20 Lives

Months of political tensions in Iraq have erupted into violence, with at least 15 people killed and hundreds injured in clashes between militias in Baghdad's Green Zone and a nationwide curfew imposed.



The shooting came after the powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced his retirement from politics, as well as his spiritual mentor's earlier decision to retire and attempt to persuade Sadr to transfer his allegiance to Iran.

Sadr's supporters, who had been staging a weeks-long sit-in at parliament in the Green Zone, broke through the entrance to the Republican Palace, where cabinet meetings are usually held.



By late night, Sadr-aligned forces had taken over Baghdad, where many were vandalising posters of Iranian-backed Shia leaders, including Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020.

The developments have cast a new pall over Iraq, where a political stalemate and a bitter struggle for influence between Iranian-backed interests and Baghdad-aligned parties has festered for the past ten months.

The resignation of Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri, in particular, has added a new dynamic to the crisis, prompting some observers to argue that Iraq's fate will be decided not in a sovereign capital, but in one of Shia Islam's two spiritual centres, Najaf in Iraq and Qom in Iran.



As night fell, the prospect of the country's most powerful militias being drawn into a larger conflict became more likely, with sporadic clashes erupting near the Iraqi parliament between Iranian-backed militias and forces loyal to Sadr being deployed across the Baghdad, who can command the army.

Sadr's supporters occupied parliament in July, calling for wholesale changes to a political system that has carved Iraq into sectarian fiefdoms and has been widely accused of replacing the national good with vested interests.

Sadr had been a major beneficiary of the post-2003 system, which was established during the US occupation of Iraq, and had used it to consolidate his authority over his followers and influence in political life.

He had also translated his popularity into electoral success, winning the most seats in last October's elections but later ordering his members to resign in protest following failed attempts to form a government.

Though nominally friendly with Iran in the two decades since Saddam Hussein's ouster, Sadr had increasingly contested the country's eastern neighbor's influence.

On spiritual and even political matters, the Iraqi cleric had long deferred to Haeri. However, Haeri appeared to directly challenge Sadr's right to act as the heir of his late father, Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr - a serious blow to the legitimacy of the 46-year-old cleric.

"You can't lead them by their names." "In reality, even if you come from a Sadrist family, you are not a Sadrist," Haeri, 83, said in a statement that Sadrist supporters claimed was coerced. The statement shook Iraq and the region, which had been bracing for a clash between Shia groups.

"Basically, it's an excommunication." Moqtadr al-Sadr is not his father's or father-in-legal law's heir. "[Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei is," said Sir John Jenkins, a former British ambassador to Iraq, of Haeri's statement. "This from someone claiming to be his father's closest religious associate." I'm sure Iran has put a lot of pressure on him. That means they must be very concerned this time. So the question is, will the Sadrists pay attention?"

Some observers fear that prolonged clashes will put the Iraqi military, which includes a large number of Sadr supporters, to the test.

"Our brothers in the army will follow if the Sayed [Sadr] asks them to," said Houssam al-Badr, a Sadrist loyalist in east Baghdad. "For the time being, we're all waiting for instructions."

Meanwhile, The UN chief, António Guterres, on Monday called for “restraint” in Iraq and asked all parties to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation”, according to his spokesperson, as Baghdad’s Green Zone descended into chaos.