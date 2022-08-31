Explained: Mikhail Gorbachev's Historic Visit To India In 1986 Amid Cold War

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the USSR, passed away on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR), passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, said Russian officials on Wednesday. Gorbachev, 91, was widely hailed by global leaders for his role in bringing an end to the decades-old Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States (US).

Interestingly, the former Soviet Union president had a special connection with India and always batted for strong relations between New Delhi and Moscow. He also visited India twice - 1986 and 1988.

His 1986 India visit was his first trip to an Asian country. During that visit, Gorbachev and his wife and former USSR first lady Raisa were greeted by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi.

He arrived in New Delhi with a large delegation that included the then deputy Soviet prime minister Vladimir Kamentsev and many other top military officials. According to a report by India Today, nearly 500 security men accompanied Gorbachev, who was staying at the Centaur hotel in New Delhi.

WHY MIKHAIL GORBACHEV's INDIA VISIT IN 1986 WAS IMPORTANT?

At that time, Rajiv Gandhi wanted to show that India would not shift towards the US. "When friends come calling, our hearts light up. We are delighted to have you in our midst," Rajiv Gandhi told Gorbachev during his India visit in 1986.

In his response to the former Prime Minister, Gorbachev said the Soviet Union and Russia need to build stronger ties for global peace. He also said that the USSR will always support India's real interests. "We shall not take a single step in our foreign policy that could damage India’s real interests," he had said, as reported by News18.

Gorbachev's visit allowed India and the USSR to reaffirm ties and increase the cooperation between the two countries. He and Rajiv Gandhi also released the Delhi Declaration, calling "for the complete destruction of nuclear arsenals before the end of the century, and asserted the importance of solving problems in a non-violent way".

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER MIKHAIL GORBACHEV's INDIA VISIT?

Two years later, Gorbachev returned to India for another three-day visit. However, this visit was low-key as the Soviet leader was trying to improve his relations with the US. Many leaders in India, according to a report by The Indian Express, at that time felt whether New Delhi would fit in his plans.