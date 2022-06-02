Fairfax (US) | Jagran World Desk: The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johhny Depp was on Thursday awarded over USD 10 million by a Virginia jury in a high-profile and widely-watched defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The jury vindicated Depp's allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their marriage.

However, the jury also found that one of Depp's lawyers defamed Heard and accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up the couple's apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded Heard USD 2 million.

Here's What You Need To Know From Depp vs Heard Verdict:

1. The jurors awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to USD 10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages. The panel ordered Depp to pay Heard USD 2

million in damages.

2. Depp, who watched the verdict from Britain, said "the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled". "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun," he added, ending with Latin phrase "Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

3. Heard, seated in the courtroom between two of her lawyers, looked down as the verdicts were read.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said in a statement. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband." "I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she added.

4. Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The jury found in Depp's favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece. Once among Hollywood's biggest stars, Depp said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

5. Depp's fans lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn't get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared outside. Following Deep's win, the social media is flooded with wishes. Fans are using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter. Not just that, the fans are all praising Depp's legal team and sharing their gratitude towards his two main lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta