Explained: Chinese's 'Spy Ship' Reaches Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port. Why It's A Concern For India?

Chinese "spy ship Yuan Wang 5, which can track ballistic missiles and satellites, on Tuesday reached the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka, despite concerns raised by India. The vessel was allowed to dock at Hambantota over the weekend but has been asked not to carry any research in the Sri Lankan waters.

India, however, is concerned about the Chinese ship's arrival in the neighbouring country, with New Delhi believing that Wang 5 can snoop on Indian installations in the region. Tensions have always been high between the two Asian giants and the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 didn't help the cause.

"We are aware of reports of a proposed visit by the Chinese vessel to Hambantota in August," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last month. "The government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India's security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them."

ABOUT YUAN WANG 5:

The Yuan Wang 5, built by China's Jiangnan shipyard, entered service in 2005. Although Beijing calls it a research vessel, Wang 5 is a third-generation tracking ship of the Yuan Wang series, which has the ability to track ballistic missiles and satellites in space.

The vessel, 222 metres long and 25.2 metres wide, has been a part of different missions since 2007. Most recently, it took part in a maritime monitoring mission for the launch of the Wentian laboratory cabin module of the Tiangong space station, according to a report by The Week.

WHY IS INDIA CONCERNED?

The Yuan Wang 5 has a range of nearly 750 kilometres, which means it can also track the Indian Space Research Organisation's base at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh and the Kalpakkam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu. Other Indian installations in the deccan can also be tracked successfully by China via Yuan Wang 5.

Experts believe Beijing wants to dominate the Indian Ocean and tackle New Delhi in its own backyard via Yuan Wang 5. It will also be a big blow for the Quad alliance which also includes the United States (US), Japan, and Australia, whose sole aim is to tackle China in the region. It should be noted that China has always termed the Quad as Asian NATO.

India, however, has asserted that is well equipped to handle any kind of challenges that may arise because of Yuan Wang 5. "We are well equipped and well prepared to handle any kind of situation effectively under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is clear," Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways - said, as reported by news agency PTI.